RRB ALP 2025: Document Verification, Medical Exam Dates Out At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Details Here

RRB ALP 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards has officially released the document verification and medical exam dates for the RRB ALP 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the document verification and medical examination can now check all the dates through the official regional websites of RRB or rrbcdg.gov.in.

The dates for document verification and medical exam are different for all the regional Railway Recruitment Boards. The verification and exam will take place in October. The medical exam will take place on the next day of the document verification.

Candidates shortlisted for Document Verification (DV) should note that following the completion of verification, they will undergo a medical examination at the designated Railway Hospital under the jurisdiction of the respective RRB, scheduled for the day after the DV. Candidates are advised to be prepared to stay for more than four days for the entire DV and medical process at their own expense. Additionally, candidates will have to pay the medical fee of Rs. 24.

RRB ALP 2025: Steps to Check the Dates of Document Verification And Medical Exam

Step 1: Go to the official regional website.

Step 2: You will find the link of RRB ALP 2024 Document verification, medical exam dates notice on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Your exam dates notice will appear on your screen in PDF Format.

Step 4: Check the details and download it for future reference.

Candidates will receive an Email, SMS, or notification on their website about the e-call letter. The letter will include the date, time and venue of the reporting. All the shortlisted candidates will have to carry all their original documents along with the two sets of self-attested photocopies for the document verification. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

