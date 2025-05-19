RRB ALP 2025: Registration Window Closes Today At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

RRB ALP 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the extended registration window for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2025 recruitment exam today, May 19. Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in, until 11:59 pm tonight. Candidates will be informed about exam dates and venues through the official RRB websites, SMS, and email. Requests for changes in exam dates, venues, or shifts will not be entertained under any circumstances. This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,970 ALP vacancies.

RRB ALP Registration 2025: Important dates

Last date to pay the application fee for submitted forms: May 21, 2025 (by 11:59 PM) Application correction/modification window (excluding “Create an Account” details and selected RRB): May 22 to May 31, 2025 (till 11:59 PM) Cut-off date for calculating age limit: July 1, 2025 Last date for validating educational qualifications and other certificates: May 19, 2025 (closing date for online application submission)

RRB ALP Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: rrbapply.gov.in

Click on the “Apply” link for the ALP recruitment.

If you're a new user, create an account. Existing candidates can simply log in using their credentials.

Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and submit the form.

Proceed to pay the application fee.

Once submitted, download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The selection process for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment includes the following stages: