Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2903054https://zeenews.india.com/education/rrb-alp-2025-registration-window-closes-today-at-rrbapply-gov-in-check-steps-to-apply-here-2903054.html
NewsEducation
RRB ALP 2025

RRB ALP 2025: Registration Window Closes Today At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

RRB ALP 2025: Candidates can submit their applications for this recruitment drive through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 19, 2025, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RRB ALP 2025: Registration Window Closes Today At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

RRB ALP 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the extended registration window for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2025 recruitment exam today, May 19. Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in, until 11:59 pm tonight. Candidates will be informed about exam dates and venues through the official RRB websites, SMS, and email. Requests for changes in exam dates, venues, or shifts will not be entertained under any circumstances. This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,970 ALP vacancies.

RRB ALP Registration 2025: Important dates

  1. Last date to pay the application fee for submitted forms: May 21, 2025 (by 11:59 PM)
  2. Application correction/modification window (excluding “Create an Account” details and selected RRB): May 22 to May 31, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)
  3. Cut-off date for calculating age limit: July 1, 2025
  4. Last date for validating educational qualifications and other certificates: May 19, 2025 (closing date for online application submission)

RRB ALP Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

  • Go to the official website: rrbapply.gov.in
  • Click on the “Apply” link for the ALP recruitment.
  • If you're a new user, create an account. Existing candidates can simply log in using their credentials.
  • Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and submit the form.
  • Proceed to pay the application fee.
  • Once submitted, download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The selection process for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment includes the following stages:

  1. First Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)
  2. Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-2)
  3. Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
  4. Document Verification (DV)
  5. Medical Examination (ME)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK