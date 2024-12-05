RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 Released At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RRB ALP Answer Key 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the provisional answer keys, question papers, and recorded responses for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment exam 2024. The answer key download link is now available. The first Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for ALP posts was conducted from November 25 to 29. Candidates can download the answer key and raise objections until 10 AM on December 10. RRBs have advised candidates to submit objections well before the deadline, as the objection window will not be extended. The written exam was held over five days in three shifts per day. Both candidates and experts have rated the overall difficulty level of the exam as moderate. This year, the RRB ALP is conducting a large-scale recruitment drive to fill 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot positions across the country.

Due to high internet traffic, the official website may be temporarily unavailable. Candidates facing issues accessing the site are advised to try again after some time. The RRB ALP recruitment process involves five stages: two computer-based tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), document verification (DV), and a medical examination.

RRB ALP Answer Key 2024: Steps to download answer key here

Go to the official website: rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on the link for downloading the RRB ALP Answer Key 2024.

The answer key PDF will appear on your screen.

Review and download the document.

Save it for future reference.

Candidates must pay Rs 50 per question, along with any applicable bank service charges, to submit an objection. If the objection is found to be valid, the fee will be refunded after deducting the bank charges.

Candidates who spot errors in the answer key can submit objections through the prescribed process. Supporting evidence must be provided for each claim, and a small fee applies for every objection raised. Applicants are encouraged to check the RRB website regularly for updates on objections, revised answer keys, and other important announcements.