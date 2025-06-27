RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2025: Exam On July 15, Schedule Released At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Details Here

RRB ALP Aptitude Test Schedule 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the exam dates for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment 2025. All the candidates who are interested and have registered themselves can check their exam schedule through the official website, i.e. rrbapply.gov.in. Thi recruitment drive aims to fill 9,970 vacancies this year for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot.

This Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) will take place on 15th July, 2025. All the candidates must know that they will have to get verified at the examination centre through the Aadhaar-based biometric system. And they will also have to carry their original Aadhaar card or copy of e-verified Aadhaar to the exam centre along with the admit card or they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination.

RRB ALP 2025: How to Download Exam City Slip And Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website- rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link on ‘ALP exam city slip or admit card’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Enter all the required details of yours correctly then submit it.

Step 4: After submission, your exam city slip or admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check the details and download the page.

Step 6: Print it out for future reference.

RRB ALP Aptitude Test Schedule 2025: Recruitment Process

The first stage of recruitment is a computer based test (1) and second stage is computer based test (CBT 2), while the third stage is Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and candidates who will clear these stages will reach the fourth stage, which document verification and last stage is Medical Examination (ME). All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.