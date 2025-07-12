RRB ALP CBAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon At rrbapply.gov.in- Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

RRB Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have launched the mock test link for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), allowing candidates to practise ahead of the exam. The mock test is now available on the official RRB regional websites, and the admit cards will be issued shortly. Once released, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.As per the official schedule, the RRB ALP CBAT is set to take place on July 15, 2025. In addition, the exam city details and the download link for travel authority—meant for SC and ST candidates—will be activated ten days before the exam.

RRBs have clarified that admit cards, also referred to as call letters, will be released four days prior to the exam date, as mentioned in the exam city and date notification. All candidates must undergo Aadhaar-based biometric verification before entering the exam hall. Therefore, they must carry either their original Aadhaar card or an e-Aadhaar printout with verified details. To ensure hassle-free access to the exam centre, RRBs have advised all candidates to verify their identity via Aadhaar authentication at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of your respective RRB region.

Step 2: Look for the CEN 01/2024 notification on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Navigate to the Candidate’s Portal.

Step 4: Click on the link that says “RRB ALP CBAT Admit Card.”

Step 5: Enter your Registration ID and User Password to log in.

Step 6: Your RRB ALP CBAT hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

RRB ALP 2025: Recruitment process

The RRB ALP recruitment process includes multiple stages:

First Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)

Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-2)

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination (ME)