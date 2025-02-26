RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2024 Declared At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the RRB ALP Result 2025. Candidates can check the first computer-based test (CBT 1) results under CEN 01/2024 on the official RRB website where they registered for the exam. The RRB ALP CBT 1 results have been declared for the Mumbai, Bilaspur, Thiruvananthapuram, Siliguri, Ranchi, and Malda regions. The RRB ALP CBT 1 exam was held on November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on December 5, and the objection window remained open until December 10, 2024.

The selection process consists of five stages: CBT 1, CBT 2, Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME). CBT 1 and CBT 2 include negative marking. However, there is no negative marking in the CBAT. This recruitment drive aims to fill 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies.

RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the regional RRB website.

Step 2: Find and click on the "RRB ALP Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Step 3: The result PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who pass the RRB ALP CBT 1 exam will qualify for CBT 2. Initially, only 5,966 vacancies were announced, but the number was later increased to 18,799 due to additional demand from Zonal Railways. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has scheduled the CBT 2 exam for March 19 and 20, 2025. Admit cards will be released 4 days before the exam, while the city intimation slip will be available 10 days in advance.