RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025 Released- Check Steps To Download, Other Details Here

RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the city intimation slip for the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP CBT 2) examination 2025. The City Intimation slip is released before the admit card so candidates can comfortably arrange their accommodation and book the tickets in advance. The examination will take place on 2nd May, 2025 and 6th May, 2025.

In the official notice, the board has mentioned that all the registered candidates will be notified through an SMS about the activation of the city slip link, an SMS will be shared on their registered mobile number. After the candidates will get the message regarding the link activation, candidates will have to go to the official website of RRB to check the city intimation slip. To access the city intimation slip of the ALP CBT 2, candidates will have to enter their required details correctly. The City intimation slip will only inform the candidates about the city of the centre where the exam will be held, the detailed address of the examination centre will be provided in the admit card which will be released later.

RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1- Go to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Step 2- You will see the link of “RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials of yours correctly and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Download the print slip for future reference.

The official notice said, “RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates,”. The RRB Assistant Loco Pilot examination is a computer based test (CBT) which will be conducted to fill the 18,799 vacancies. The stages of the examination to get selected are, First there is CBT 1, then there is CBT 2, candidates who will clear this exam, they will be eligible for the next stage which is document verification and the last stage will be the medical exam to test the physical fitness of the candidates. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.