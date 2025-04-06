RRB ALP CBT 2 Revised Schedule Released At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Details Here

RBR ALP CBT 2 Revised Schedule: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially rescheduled the second stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT-II) for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment under CEN-01/2024. The exams which were initially scheduled for 19th and 20th March, 2025 are now, according to the official notice released, will now take place on the 2nd May, 2025 and 6th May, 2025.

The official notice says, “The second stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for CEN-01/2024, which was scheduled for 19.03.2025 & 20.03.2025, is now rescheduled to be conducted on 02.05.2025 & 06.05.2025.”

RBR ALP CBT 2 Revised Schedule: The rescheduling impacts specific groups

Candidates who had an Exam on 19th March, 2025 in the first shift and couldn't complete their exam.

All the candidates whose exam was scheduled for the second shift on 19th March, 2025 and first shift of 20th March, 2025.

Please note that candidates who have completed their exam on 19th March are not affected by this change in schedule.

The RBR ALP CBT 2 exam will take place in two shifts, first starts at 7:30 AM and the second starts at 12:30 PM. City intimation slips will be released 10 days prior to the exam date, while admit cards will be available for download four days before the exam.

The official notice also said that, “Candidates are advised to refer only to the official website of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Tests (CBT)and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.”

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.