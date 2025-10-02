RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

RRB ALP Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the results for the RRB ALP 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the computer based aptitude test (CBAT) can now check their result through the official regional websites or also at rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB ALP 2025 exam took place from 15th July, 2025 to 31st August, 2025. Candidates will have to enter their registration number along with the date of birth to access their result. The scorecards are available on the official websites from 1st October, 2025 for 15 days.

Also Read: UCEED Registration 2026 Begins At uceed.iitb.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Candidates must know that to qualify the exam, they must have secured a minimum T-score of 42 in each test battery. Candidates whose name or roll number appear in the meri list are provisionally selected and now they will be called for the Document Verification and Medical examination.

RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official regional website of RRB.

Step 2: Now you will find the link of CBT 1 Result 2025 under the results section on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: The result will appear on your screen in the PDF format.

Step 4: Check the result and use the shortcut key of Ctrl + F to find your name or roll number in the list.

Step 5: Download the result PDF for future reference.

Also Read: AIIMS INI CET January Registration 2026 Begins At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Candidates must know that the next step, which is document verification, will take place at the venue mentioned on their e-call letter. Candidates will receive an Email, SMS, or notification on their website about the e-call letter. The letter will include the date, time and venue of the reporting. All the shortlisted candidates will have to carry all their original documents along with the two sets of self-attested photocopies for the document verification. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.