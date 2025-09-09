RRB CBT Group D Exam 2025 Schedule Released- Check Exam Pattern And Other Details Here

RRB CBT Group D Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the schedule for the RRB Group D Recruitment Exam 2025. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for Level-1 posts will start on November 17, 2025, and continue through December in multiple phases to manage the large number of applicants. As per the RRB notice, Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be carried out at exam centres. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or a printout of the e-verified Aadhaar card.

Those who have not completed Aadhaar verification earlier must log in with their credentials on rrbapply.gov.in to authenticate their identity. Applicants who have already verified their Aadhaar during the application must ensure their Aadhaar remains in an unlocked status in the UIDAI system before reaching the centre to avoid any issues. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 32,438 vacancies across different departments of Indian Railways.

RRB CBT Group D Exam 2025: Exam pattern

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of their regional RRBs for updates. The CBT will cover topics from General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. The duration of the test will be 90 minutes, with a penalty of one-third marks for every wrong answer.

RRB CBT Group D Exam 2025: Selection process

The RRB Group D 2025 selection process will be carried out in multiple stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT): The first stage will be the CBT, which will assess candidates’ knowledge of Mathematics, General Science, General Awareness, and Reasoning.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Those who qualify in the CBT will have to clear the PET to prove their physical fitness as per RRB standards.

Document Verification (DV): Shortlisted candidates will then undergo verification of academic certificates, identity documents, and other required papers.

Medical Examination: Finally, candidates must pass a medical fitness test to confirm their suitability for railway duties.

The minimum qualifying marks for shortlisting are set at 40% for UR and EWS categories, and 30% for OBC (non-creamy layer), SC, and ST categories. The city intimation slip, with details of exam city and date, will be released about 10 days before the exam. The admit card will be available for download four days before the exam. For example, candidates appearing on November 17 can expect the city slip on November 7 and the admit card by November 13.