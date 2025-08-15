Advertisement
RRB CENTRAL RAILWAY APPRENTICE RECRUITMENT 2025

RRB Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registrations Begins For 2418 Posts At rrccr.com- Check Direct Link To Apply

Central Railway has officially invited the applications for the posts of Apprentice at rrccr.com. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 03:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
RRB Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Central Railway has officially invited the applications for the posts of Apprentice. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do it through the official website, i.e. rrccr.com. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 2,418 posts. The process for registration started on 12th August, 2025 and it will end on 11th September, 2025. 

RRB Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025; Direct Link to Apply

