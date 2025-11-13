Advertisement
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Expected Today? Check When And How To Download Hall Ticket, Exam Timings, And Key Details

The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released today, November 13, 2025. Candidates can check the official regional RRB websites to download their hall tickets, view exam dates, timings, and other key details.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
  • The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 today.
  • Candidates appearing for the Level 1 posts under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix can access their hall tickets through the respective regional RRB websites.
  • This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across various RRB regions.
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Expected Today? Check When And How To Download Hall Ticket, Exam Timings, And Key Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 today, November 13, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Level 1 posts under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix can access their hall tickets through the respective regional RRB websites.

The computer-based test (CBT) for RRB Group D will begin on November 17, 2025, and continue until the end of December. The exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions — 25 from General Science, 25 from Mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning, and 20 from General Awareness and Current Affairs.

Candidates can download their admit cards approximately four days before their exam date, as mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

How to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website of your respective RRB region.

Click on the link titled “RRB Group D Admit Card 2025.”

Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.

Click on the Submit button.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Verify the details carefully, download it, and take a printout for future reference.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). However, the Railway Administration reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multiple stages if required. Candidates who qualify in the CBT will have to undergo a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by Document Verification and a Medical Examination.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across various RRB regions. For the latest updates and region-wise links, candidates are advised to visit the official RRB websites regularly.

Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

