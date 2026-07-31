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RRB Group D admit card 2026: Is it releasing today? Check expected date, time and steps to download hall ticket

Railway Recruitment Boards is expected to release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 in phases starting today, with first-slot candidates likely to get it four days before their exam. Candidates should regularly check the official website and download their hall ticket using login details once available.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
RRB Group D admit card 2026: Is it releasing today? Check expected date, time and steps to download hall ticket
Image Credit: RRB Group D Admit Card 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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