/RRB Group D admit card 2026: Is it releasing today? Check expected date, time and steps to download hall ticket

Lakhs of candidates waiting for the RRB Group D exam admit card may finally get good news today. The Railway Recruitment Boards are set to start releasing the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 in phases, starting today. First CBT's on August 3, so candidates sitting that day should be first in line for their hall tickets.
Yes, the admit card is likely to be released today, but only for candidates whose exam is scheduled for August 3. RRB follows a pattern in which admit cards are released about 4 days before the candidate’s exam date.
So if your exam's scheduled later in the month, don't panic if nothing's shown up yet. Your admit card will be released closer to your date.
This is one of the biggest recruitment drives of the year. Around 22,195 Level 1 vacancies, close to 87 lakh applicants nationwide.
No fixed release time has been announced. Please check the official website throughout the day rather than waiting for a specific time.
Follow these simple steps to download your hall ticket:-
Visit the official website: rrbapply.gov.in, or your regional RRB portal.
Find the admit card link; look for "RRB Group D (CEN 09/2025) Admit Card" or "E-Call Letter."
Log in with your Registration Number and Password, or Date of Birth.
Fill in the captcha if it's asked for.
Download the PDF, then print it
The Computer-Based Test will begin on August 3, 2026, running in three shifts a day across more than 200 centres nationwide. Once your admit card's in hand, go through it carefully: shift timing, reporting time, exam centre, all of it matters.
Candidates are advised to stay calm and keep checking the official website for updates. Make sure to download your admit card as soon as it is available and verify all details carefully. With the exam just around the corner, this is the right time to focus on final revision and be fully prepared for the big day.
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