RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Released: Direct link, steps to Download hall ticket

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 on January 30, 2026. Candidates who are appearing for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) scheduled on February 2 and February 3, 2026, can now download their admit cards from their respective regional RRB official websites.

To download the admit card, candidates need to log in using their registration number and password or date of birth. The admit card contains important details such as the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address.

The RRB Group D CBT is being conducted under CEN 08/2024 (Level 1) and will continue till February 10, 2026. As per the official guidelines, admit cards are released four days before the candidate’s exam date.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Entry after the reporting time will not be allowed. Electronic gadgets and other restricted items are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

How to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2026

Follow these simple steps to download your admit card:-

Visit the official regional RRB website - rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the Group D CBT Admit Card / E-Call Letter link

Enter your registration number and password or date of birth

Submit the details to view your admit card

Download the admit card and check all details carefully

Take a printout to carry to the exam centre

Candidates are advised to download their RRB Group D Admit Card well in advance and carefully check all the details mentioned on it. Reaching the exam centre on time with the required documents and following the exam-day guidelines will help ensure a smooth and stress-free examination experience.