RRB Group D answer key 2026 out: Direct download link & steps to raise objections

RRB Group D answer key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the provisional answer key for its various recruitment examinations, including the much-awaited Group D examination.

The release of the answer key allows candidates to review their responses and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of the final results.

The RRB Group D examination was conducted in multiple phases to accommodate a large number of applicants. According to the official schedule, the exam was held on January 7 and 8, 2026, and subsequently from February 2 to February 9, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the examination on any of these dates can now access the answer key.

To download the answer key, candidates need to visit their respective region-wise official RRB websites and log in using their credentials, as specified in the official notification. After logging in, they can view their question paper, recorded responses, and the provisional answer key.

RRB Group D Answer key 2026 link

rrbcdg.gov.in.

Steps to download RRB Group D answer key

Candidates need to visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, select “Login with Aadhaar” and enter your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP received on your phone and click on “Login.”

After logging in, click on the link for the Group D Examination Answer Key.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

RRB Group D Exam 2026: How to challenge the answer key

Those candidates who wish to challenge their answer key can do so until February 23, 2026 by submitting a valid proof.

You will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 50 per question. If the objection is found valid, the board will refund the paid amount.