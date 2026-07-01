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RRB Group D CBT result 2026 out: Check scorecard, merit list and next stage process

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D Result 2026, and candidates can now check their scorecards and merit list online. Shortlisted candidates will move to the next stage, which is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
RRB Group D CBT result 2026 out: Check scorecard, merit list and next stage process
Image Credit: Freepik

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