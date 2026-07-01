/RRB Group D CBT result 2026 out: Check scorecard, merit list and next stage process

The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB Group D Result 2026 for the Computer-Based Test. If you appeared for the exam, you can check your result and download your scorecard right now from your regional RRB website.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Group D result in PDF format. The result includes the roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted for the next stage. Candidates can also check their individual scorecards by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.
The Group D CBT exam was conducted from November 27, 2025, to February 10, 2026. A total of 32,438 vacancies were announced for this recruitment.
Candidates who have qualified in the CBT will now have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which is the next stage of the selection process. The PET schedule will be released soon by the respective regional RRBs.
The recruitment process includes four stages:
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Document Verification (DV)
Medical Examination (ME)
You need to clear each one to stay in the running. There's no skipping ahead.
Over 1.08 crore candidates applied for Group D under CEN 08/2024. That's a staggering figure. Mumbai alone accounted for more than 15.59 lakh applications, the highest of any region in the country.
The 32,438 vacancies span several Level-1 roles, including:
Track Maintainer Grade-IV
Assistant Pointsman
Assistant (Workshop, Bridge, C&W)
Assistant Loco Shed
Assistant Operations
Assistant TL & AC
Assistant TRD
Hospital Assistant, and more
Selected candidates go into Pay Level-1 under the 7th CPC. Basic starting salary is Rs 18,000 per month. On top of that, there are Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, and Transport Allowance.
After the CBT wrapped up, RRB released a provisional answer key. Candidates could raise objections of Rs 50 per question. Those objections were reviewed, the final answer key was locked in, and the result followed from there.
Download your scorecard. Save it. Don't assume you'll find it easily later. Then bookmark your regional RRB website and check it regularly. PET dates, document verification details, everything important will show up there.
The hard part of getting in the door is done. For everyone who's made it through the CBT, the focus now shifts to the PET. Prepare well, stay on top of announcements, and don't let a missed deadline be the thing that costs you a railway job.
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