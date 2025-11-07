RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 To Be Released Soon How To Download RRB Exam City Slip At www.rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 soon. As per the official schedule, the RRB Group D CBT 2025 is expected to take place from November 17 to December 31, 2025, across multiple shifts and regions in India.

The purpose of the city intimation slip is to provide candidates with advance information about their exam city, state, date, and shift timings, helping them plan their travel and schedule accordingly.

RRB Group D Exam City Intimation 2025: Key Highlights

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Particulars Details Exam Name RRB Group D 2025 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Notification Number CEN 08/2024 Total Vacancies 32,438 (Expected) Exam Dates 17 November to 31 December 2025 City Intimation Slip Release Date 10 days before the exam Admit Card Release Date 4 days before the exam Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Official Website www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Download Link

The RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 download link will soon be activated on the official RRB portal as well as on the regional RRB websites. Candidates are advised to download their slip as soon as it becomes available to avoid any last-minute technical issues or server delays.

How to Download RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025

Follow the steps below to download your city intimation slip:

Visit the official regional RRB website where you submitted your application.

On the homepage, click on the link titled “RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 (CEN 08/2024)”.

Enter your registration number and date of birth/password in the login window.

The city intimation slip will appear on your screen.

Carefully check your exam city, state, date, and shift details.

Download and take a printout of the slip for future reference.

Details Mentioned on RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025

Candidate’s Name: Full name as entered in the application form.

Registration/Roll Number: Unique ID generated during online registration.

Exam City and State: Location of the allotted examination centre.

Exam Date: Specific date on which the CBT will be conducted.

Exam Shift and Timing: Mention of the shift (1st, 2nd, or 3rd) and the start time.

Reporting Time: The time by which candidates must reach the exam centre.

Gate Closing Time: The time after which no entry will be allowed inside the venue.

Exam Start Time: The exact start time of the computer-based test.

Photo ID Reminder: Instructions to carry a valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Driving Licence) along with the admit card.

Important Instructions: General guidelines regarding exam-day conduct, prohibited items, and centre rules.

Important Note for Candidates

Candidates are strongly advised to keep checking the official RRB website for timely updates regarding the city intimation slip, admit card release, and exam-related announcements. Following only official sources will help avoid confusion caused by fake notifications or misinformation circulating online.

With the RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 expected to be released soon, candidates should stay alert and keep an eye on the official RRB websites for real-time updates. The slip will help aspirants plan their travel and exam day efficiently by providing essential details like exam city, date, and shift. As the exam dates approach, applicants are advised to prepare thoroughly and follow official notifications to avoid any misinformation. Staying organized and informed will ensure a smooth examination experience for all candidates.