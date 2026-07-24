/RRB Group D city intimation slip 2026 out: Check exam city, full schedule and important guidelines here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026, helping candidates know their exam city in advance. This allows applicants to plan their travel and stay before the exam.
The RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 was released on July 24, 2026, for exams scheduled to begin from August 3, 2026. Candidates can check their allotted exam city by logging into the official portal using their registration number and password or date of birth.
It is important to note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. The official admit card will be released 4 days before the exam date.
Here's the process:
Visit the official regional RRB website
Click the city intimation slip link
Enter your registration number, then password or date of birth
Fill in the captcha, log in
Your city slip appears on screen
Download it and save it
Once it's downloaded, go through it carefully. Check for:
Candidate's name
Registration number
Roll number
Exam date and shift
Reporting time
Allotted exam city
RRB region
SC/ST travel authority (where applicable)
On exam day, stick to these:
Bring a printed admit card, plus a valid original photo ID
Double-check every detail on both the slip and the admit card
Get to the centre at least 15 minutes ahead of reporting time
Complete biometric verification once there
Leave electronic gadgets, calculators, and study material at home
The RRB Group D 2026 exams will be conducted from August 3 to August 21, 2026. The city intimation slip for each candidate is usually available about 10 days before their exam date.
The release of the RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 is an important step for candidates preparing for the exam. Applicants should download their slip on time, check all details carefully, and make necessary travel arrangements to avoid last-minute stress.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.