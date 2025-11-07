RRB Group D Exam 2025 Postponed Due To Fake Notice? Check Official Exam Dates, Download City Intimation And Admit Card

The RRB Group D Exam 2025 for Level 1 posts under CEN 08/2024 is expected to be conducted from 17th November to 31st December 2025, subject to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) court hearing scheduled for 4th November 2025. The exam will be held in multiple shifts across 200+ cities in India. Candidates are advised to follow the official RRB notifications for accurate updates and detailed information. Check the official website — www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Official Update on RRB Group D Exam Date 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the tentative exam schedule for Level 1 posts under CEN 08/2024. According to the official notice on the RRB Bhubaneswar website, the RRB Group D CBT Exam 2025 is expected to be held in multiple phases from 17th November to 31st December 2025.

However, the final confirmation of exam dates depends on the court case hearing on 4th November 2025, after which the official announcement will be made.

Latest Updates

The exam is likely to start from 17th November 2025.

RRB city intimation slips and admit cards will be released after official confirmation of the exam dates.

Candidates should regularly check the official RRB website for the latest updates.

Beware of Fake Notices

Recently, unverified notices have circulated on social media and Telegram, claiming that the exam will now take place from 4th January to 17th March 2026.

This information is not available on any official RRB website. Aspirants should treat such news as false and rely only on official RRB sources for accurate updates.

Why the RRB Group D Exam 2025 Has Been Postponed

The exam, originally scheduled from 17th November to 31st December 2025, was put on hold after the Delhi High Court issued a stay order following a contempt petition. The case was then transferred to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which instructed RRBs to suspend all exam-related activities until the final verdict.

The CAT’s decision, initially expected on 30th October 2025, has now been rescheduled for 4th November 2025. Candidates are advised to follow official RRB updates only and avoid misinformation from unofficial sources. Once the legal matter is resolved, the final exam dates will be announced on the official portal.

Is the RRB Group D Exam Postponed Again?

Yes, the exam has been postponed due to the ongoing court case. The exam will only be conducted after the CAT issues its final verdict regarding the schedule.

Aspirants should frequently check the official RRB website for verified information and updates on the exam dates.

RRB Group D Exam Schedule 2025

The RRB Group D recruitment has seen over 1.08 crore applicants, making it highly competitive. The selection process consists of four stages:



Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Key Dates

Events Dates

Notification Release Date 22nd January 2025 Online Application 23rd January – 1st March 2025 (11:59 PM) Last Date to Pay Fee 3rd March 2025 (11:59 PM) Correction Window 4th – 13th March 2025 (11:59 PM) Application Status 23rd September 2025 City Intimation 10 days before exam Admit Card Release 4 days before exam Exam Date 17th November – 31st December 2025

Shift Timings

The official shift timings will be announced along with the city intimation slips. Based on previous patterns, the exam is expected to be held in three shifts per day to accommodate all candidates.

RRB Group D CBT Exam Pattern 2025

The CBT will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions from the following sections:

Subjects No. of Questions Duration General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates) General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates) Mathematics 25 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates) General Science 25 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates) Total 100



Exam Centers 2025

The RRB Group D Exam will be conducted across 200+ cities in India. Exam city details will be shared 4 days prior to the exam via the admit card. Candidates can check their assigned center, date, and shift through the official RRB website.

Example of Exam Cities (State-wise)

Andhra Pradesh Amalapuram, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, etc. Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur Delhi/NCR Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, New Delhi, Noida Maharashtra Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, etc. Tamil Nadu Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, etc.

(Full state-wise list is available on the official RRB website.)

Candidates preparing for the RRB Group D 2025 exam should rely only on official updates, stay aware of the CAT hearing outcome, and regularly check the RRB portal for confirmed exam dates and city details.

Candidates appearing for the RRB Group D Exam 2025 are advised to stay updated with official notifications and avoid relying on unverified sources. Regularly checking the RRB website will ensure you have the latest information on exam dates, admit cards, city intimation, and other essential updates, helping you stay well-prepared and confident for the exam.