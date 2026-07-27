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RRB Group D exam city 2026 out; Direct link to download here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 at the official website.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
RRB Group D exam city 2026 out; Direct link to download here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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