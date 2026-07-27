/RRB Group D exam city 2026 out; Direct link to download here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 for candidates scheduled to appear in the upcoming Computer-Based Test (CBT).
Candidates who are appearing for the examinations on August 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2026 can now check their allotted exam city, exam date and shift by logging in to the official candidate portal using their registration credentials.
The city intimation slip has been released in phases to help candidates plan their travel in advance. It is important to note that this is not the admit card. The RRB Group D admit card will be issued separately around 3-4 days before the respective exam date.
The RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from August 3 to August 21, 2026, in multiple shifts across the country.
The RRB group D city intimation slip for each exam date is being released approximately 9 to 10 days before the examination. Candidates whose slips are not yet available sho
Candidates can follow these steps to access their city slip:
The city intimation slip contains the following information:
Candidates must note that the exact examination centre address will be mentioned only on the RRB group D admit card 2026.
The CBT will be conducted in three shifts each day:
Candidates are advised to reach the examination venue well before the reporting time to complete the verification process smoothly.
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