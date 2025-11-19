RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 OUT At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Out: The Railway Recruitment Board has officially released the exam city intimation slip 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam and have registered themselves can now download the slip through the official regional website of RRB or rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter registration number and password to access their exam city slip. Exam city slip is released so candidates can arrange their accommodations and transport in advance. The exact details of the examination will be mentioned in the admit card which will be released a few days before the exam. Candidates will have to carry their admit card to the examination centre and not the exam city slip.

RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025: Steps to Download the Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website- rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link of RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: New page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Exam city slip will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details then download it for future reference.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 32,438 vacancies in the organisation. The computer-based test is scheduled to take place from November 27 to January 16, 2026. The paper will include a total of 100 questions, divided into sections as follows: General Science and Mathematics which will have 25 questions each, General Intelligence & Reasoning will have 30 questions, and General Awareness & Current Affairs will have 20 questions. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.