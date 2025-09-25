RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Application Status Released At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards has officially released the application status for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the recruitment can now check their application status through the official website, i.e. rrbapply.gov.in.

There will be three status notifications. First, it could be provisionally accepted, second, it could be provisionally accepted with conditions and third, it could be rejected.

Candidates must know that the board has also sent an SMS and email to all the candidates on their registered mobile numbers and email IDs . The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 32438 vacancies in the organization.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Steps to Check the Status

Step 1: Go to the official website- rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the button to ‘Login’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to enter the details.

Step 4: Enter all the required details correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your application status will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the status then download the page for future reference.

"Candidatures of all accepted candidates (Provisionally accepted / Conditionally accepted) is purely provisional and his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency/falsified record or data furnished by them in his/her application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process”, says the official notice. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.