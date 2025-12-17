RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Notification To Be Out At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Selection Process Here

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Indian Railways has made an announcement about the recruitment drive for 22,000 Group D (Level 1) posts. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the recruitment exam will be able to apply for it through the official website, i.e. rrbapply.gov.in.

According to media reports, the process is expected to start from the last week of December or the first week of January. The official notification about all the details and dates is expected to be out soon.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The Railway Group D recruitment offers various posts, including Assistant Track Machine, Assistant (Bridge), Track Maintainer Grade IV, Assistant (P-Way), Assistant (TRD), Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, Assistant (TL & AC), Assistant (C&W), Pointsman-B, and Assistant (S&T). Most vacancies are available in the Engineering department, especially for Track Maintainer Grade IV. Positions are also open across the Traffic, Electrical, Mechanical, and S&T departments.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The RRB Group D 2026 selection process is likely to be conducted in several stages. Candidates will first have to appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Those who qualify will then be called for Document Verification and a Medical Examination. The final selection will be made based on merit and only after candidates successfully clear all these stages.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

For RRB Group D 2026, candidates are expected to meet the minimum eligibility criteria based on previous recruitment notifications issued by the Railway Recruitment Board.

Applicants should have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board, or possess an ITI certificate or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by NCVT or SCVT, depending on the post applied for.

The expected age limit for candidates is between 18 and 36 years.

Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, ex-servicemen, and other eligible categories as per government rules.

Candidates must be Indian citizens or fulfil the nationality conditions mentioned in the official RRB notification.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.