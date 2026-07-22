/RRB JE 2026 notification out: Check vacancies, eligibility, application fee and last date here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a new opportunity for candidates looking to build a career in Indian Railways. The RRB JE Recruitment 2026 notification has been released, offering thousands of vacancies across technical posts. Candidates preparing for government jobs can start planning their application as the registration dates have also been shared.
RRB has released a short notification for Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2026. A total number of 4,098 vacancies are spread across various technical posts in Indian Railways.
However, this is only a brief notification. A full, detailed advertisement is coming later with full information including eligibility, exam pattern, and the selection process, before applications actually open.
The posts on offer include:
Junior Engineer (Civil)
Junior Engineer (Electrical)
Junior Engineer (Works)
Junior Engineer (Design)
Junior Engineer (Workshops)
Chemical Supervisor (Research)
Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant
The online application will start from August 14, 2026, and the last date to apply is September 13, 2026.
Once the registration link is activated, interested candidates will apply through the official RRB website. It is advised to complete the application early to avoid last-minute issues.
As per the notification, candidates must be between 18 and 33 years of age. The age will be calculated as of January 1, 2027.
Detailed information about age relaxation for reserved categories will be available in the full notification.
Documents required
Candidates will need the following documents while applying:
Educational qualification certificates
Valid ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.)
Passport-size photograph
Signature
Category certificate (if applicable)
All documents should be uploaded in the prescribed format during the application process.
General / OBC / EWS: ₹500 (a partial refund kicks in once you appear for the exam)
SC / ST / PwBD / Female / Minorities / EBC: ₹250 (fully refundable after CBT 1)
Payment Mode: Online: net banking, debit card, credit card or offline through e-challan
The RRB JE Recruitment 2026 is a great opportunity for candidates aiming for a technical role in Indian Railways. Interested applicants should keep checking the official website for the detailed notification and make sure to apply within the given dates to avoid missing this opportunity.
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