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RRB JE 2026 notification out: Check vacancies, eligibility, application fee and last date here

RRB has released the JE Recruitment 2026 short notification announcing 4,098 vacancies for various technical posts in Indian Railways. The online application process will begin on August 14 and continue till September 13, 2026.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
RRB JE 2026 notification out: Check vacancies, eligibility, application fee and last date here
Image Credit: RRB JE 2026 notification out

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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