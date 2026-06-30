/RRB JE admit card 2026 for CBT 2 out; Check how to download hall ticket from rrb.digitalm.com

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE Admit Card 2026 for the CBT 2 exam. Candidates who will appear for the second stage of the exam can now download their hall tickets online. It is an important document that must be carried to the exam centre.
The admit card is available on the official website, rrb.digialm.com. Candidates can download it by logging in with their registration number and date of birth, or with their password.
After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully check all the details mentioned on it. These include name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, exam city, and centre address. If there is any mistake, it should be reported to the concerned RRB immediately for correction.
Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without an admit card and valid ID proof. It is important to reach the exam centre on time, as late entry may not be allowed.
Electronic items like mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and Bluetooth devices, none of it gets past the exam hall door. Carry only what's required. Anything extra is just asking for trouble.
This particular CBT 2 exam isn't just for one post. It covers Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, and a handful of other technical roles across Indian Railways.
Candidates should keep their admit card safe even after the exam. It may be required later during document verification and other stages of the recruitment process.
Visit the official website: rrb.digitalm.com
Find and click the RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card link
Enter your registration number, then your date of birth or password
Check the details carefully after logging in
Download the admit card
Print it clearly, and keep a valid photo ID with it
Keep checking the official RRB website; updates tend to roll out without much warning. Beyond that, it really comes down to preparation and following the exam-day rules. Do that, and there shouldn't be any last-minute surprises.
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