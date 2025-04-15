RRB JE CBT 2 Intimation Slip 2025 Released At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

RRB JE CBT 2 Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the city intimation slip for the Junior Engineer (JE) Computer Based Test (CBT) examination. All the candidates can download the RRB JE city intimation slip 2025 from the official RRB website, i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in with the help of their registration number and date of birth.

The RRB JE CBT 2 Examination will take place on 22nd April, 2025 in two shifts. Only the candidates who have qualified and passed the RRB JE CBT 1 examination successfully are eligible to appear for RRB JE CBT 2 exam. The city intimation slip of RRB JE CBT 2 will have all the important details like exam city and state and along with shift timing to help the candidates plan their travel for the exam in advance.

RRB JE CBT 2 Intimation Slip 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1- Go to the official RRB website i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2- On the homepage you will see the tab of “Active Noticeboard”, click on it.

Step 3- Find the link of “CBT-2 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter” and click on it.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your roll number and date of birth correctly and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your slip will appear on the screen display.

Step 6- Save and download the slip for future use.

And the Admit card for the examination will be released four days before the exam, i.e. 18th April, 2025 (tentative). The Railways Recruitment Board will fill the 7,951 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. After the RRB JE CBT 2 2025, the next step will be document verification but only the candidates who will successfully clear the CBT 2 text will proceed to the last selection stage. However, all the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.