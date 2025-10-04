Advertisement
NewsEducation
RRB MINISTERIAL ANSWER KEY 2025

RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025 Out At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards has officially released the answer key for the RRB Ministerial 2025 at rrbcdg.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025 Out At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Direct Link HereRRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025

RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards has officially released the answer key for the RRB Ministerial 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their answer key through the official regional websites of RBBs.

If any candidate is not satisfied with the answer key then they can raise an objection against it. The objection window will remain open till 8th October, 2025. Candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs. 50 plus applicable bank service charges per each question raised. And if the objection they raised is found to be correct then the fee will be refunded to the candidate in the account from which they paid. 

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 1036 posts.

Also Read: RRB ALP 2025: Document Verification, Medical Exam Dates Out At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Details Here

RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025; Direct Link to Download the Answer Key

RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download the Answer Key

Step 1: Go to official regional websites of RRBs.

Step 2: You will find the link of RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the answer key then download it for future reference.

Step 7: Select the questions you want to raise the objections against.

Also Read: AP Inter Exam 2025-26: 1st, 2nd Year Tentative Schedule Released At bie.ap.gov.in- Check Details Here

The selection process includes a Single Stage CBT, a Performance or Teaching Skill Test, a Translation Test (where applicable), and Document Verification/Medical Examination. The Single Stage CBT will have 100 questions to be completed in 90 minutes, while candidates with disabilities using a scribe will have 120 minutes to complete the test. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

