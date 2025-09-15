RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key Released At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the answer keys for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate examination today, i.e. 15th September, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their answer key through the official regional websites of RRB.

This year, the exam took place between 7th August, 2025 to 8th September, 2025. Candidates must know that this is a provisional answer key and if candidates are not satisfied with the provisional answer key then they can simply raise their objection against it by paying the required fee, which is non-refundable. And the board will consider the relevant objections and then the final answer key will be published.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies, which include 2,022 posts for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Account Clerk-cum-Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk. The recruitment takes place in three stages, first is Computer Based Test (CBT-1) and candidates who will clear this round will be able to appear for the CBT-2, which is the main phase of the examination, then there will be skill tests and document verification.

RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key: Steps to Download the Answer key

Step 1: Go to the official regional website of RRB.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: Your provisional answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the answer key then download and print it for future use.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.