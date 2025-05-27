RRB NTPC 2025: CBT 1 Exam City Slip Released At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RRB NTPC 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the exam city intimation slip for the NTPC 2025 Computer-Based Test (CBT 1), offering an important update for aspirants gearing up for the competitive recruitment exam. This slip enables candidates to view their assigned exam city and date, allowing them to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements in advance. While not a substitute for the official admit card, the city intimation slip plays a vital role in helping candidates stay prepared and organised.

The CBT 1 exam will be conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in multiple shifts. To access the city slip, candidates must log in with their credentials on the respective regional RRB websites. The official admit cards will be released separately at a later stage.

Candidates should be aware that this slip is not the official admit card. It only gives details about the exam city and date. The actual admit cards (e-call letters) will be released separately and can be downloaded starting June 1, 2025, which is four days before the exam.

RRB NTPC 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official regional RRB website where you submitted your application. Find and click on the link titled "RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025." Enter your registration number along with your date of birth. Submit the details to view the assigned exam city and date. Download and print the slip for your records and future use.

RRB NTPC 2025: Exam pattern

The CBT 1 exam will feature a total of 100 multiple-choice questions to be answered within 90 minutes. The question paper is divided into three sections: General Awareness with 40 questions, Mathematics with 30 questions, and General Intelligence & Reasoning also comprising 30 questions. Each correct response will earn candidates 1 mark, while 0.5 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Candidates who are eligible for a scribe will be given an additional 30 minutes to complete the test.