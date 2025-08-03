RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Details Here

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: The Railway Board is expected to release the admit card for RRB NTPC 2025 soon. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the test, and appear for the CEN 06/2024 Non-Technical Popular categories (Under Graduate) computer based test will be able to download the admit card through the official website of RRB of your region or rrbcdg.gov.in.

The exam city slip is already released before the admit cards so candidates can arrange their accommodation and tickets in advance. However, the full address of the examination centre will be released later in the admit card. Candidates must note that they will have to go through the Aadhar-lined biometric authentication at the examination centre before the exam and they will also have to carry the original copy of their Aadhaar card or the printout of e-verified Aadhaar will also work.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official regional website of RRB.

Step 2: You will find the link of admit card download on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials carefully, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your RRB NTPC Exam admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the city and download the slip for future reference.

The computer-based test will take place from August 7 to September 8, 2025. The exam will be of 90 minutes duration and will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions: 40 from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from General Intelligence & Reasoning. A negative marking system will apply, with 1/3 mark deducted for every incorrect answer.

The recruitment process will include multiple stages:

First Stage CBT

Second Stage CBT

Typing Skill Test (where applicable)

Document Verification and Medical Examination

And the final selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit, determined by performance across these stages. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.