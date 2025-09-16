RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Released At rrbcdg.gov.in, Raise Objection Till September 20- Check Steps Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025 today, September 15. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the provisional answer key from the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in, by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. This will help them evaluate their performance and estimate their possible scores before the final results are declared. Along with the release of the answer key, RRB has also activated the objection window. Candidates who find discrepancies or are not satisfied with any of the answers can raise objections until September 20. For each objection, a fee of Rs 50 per question has to be paid, in addition to applicable bank service charges. If the objection is found to be valid after review, the fee amount will be refunded to the candidate after deducting bank charges.

The RRB NTPC UG exam was conducted on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, and on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9, 2025. The selection process for RRB NTPC involves four stages—Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1), Computer-Based Test 2 (CBT 2), CBAT/Typing Skill Test, followed by the final interview.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Here's how to download

Step 1: Go to the official regional website of RRB.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the provisional answer key of the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and password.

Step 4: The provisional answer key along with your response sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details carefully and download the answer key for reference.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key: Exam pattern

Only candidates who clear RRB NTPC CBT 1 are eligible to appear for the second stage, CBT 2. The CBT 2 exam consists of 120 questions to be completed in 90 minutes, with topics covering general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence and reasoning.

A total of 63,26,818 candidates have applied for 3,445 vacancies. These include 2,022 posts for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk. The initial salary for selected candidates ranges between ₹25,500 and ₹35,400, based on the post.