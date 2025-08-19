RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: Graduate Merit List At rrbcdg.gov.in Soon- Check Steps To Download Here

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have not yet declared the RRB NTPC Result 2025, and the official date and time for the announcement are still awaited. Candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate-level recruitment examination are advised to regularly check the official websites of their respective regional RRBs for updates. Once the results are announced, applicants will be able to access them by logging in with their registration details.

Along with the results, the Board is also expected to release the individual scorecards and the cut-off marks for different categories. These details will help candidates understand their performance and eligibility for the next stage of the selection process.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: Application fee

The RRB NTPC 2025 computer-based test was conducted between June 5 and June 24, 2025. The exam consisted of 100 questions carrying one mark each. A negative marking scheme was applied, with 1/3 mark deducted for every wrong response. The provisional answer key was released on July 1, 2025, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until July 6, 2025. To submit an objection, applicants were required to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question as bank charges.

The recruitment process is being conducted to fill a total of 8,113 graduate-level vacancies in the organisation. Of these, 1,736 positions are for Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor, 994 for Station Master, 3,144 for Goods Train Manager, 1,507 for Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist, and 732 for Senior Clerk-cum-Typist.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of your regional RRB.

Click on the link that says "RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result" on the homepage.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 result PDF will open.

Search for your roll number in the PDF.

If your roll number is listed, you have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

Download and save the NTPC Graduate Result PDF for future reference.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard