RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon announce the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 on the official websites of the respective regional RRBs. To check the result, candidates will need their user ID, password, and captcha code. Earlier, RRB had released the NTPC Graduate Exam answer key and allowed candidates to raise objections until July 6, 2025, by paying Rs 50 plus bank charges per objection. If an objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded after deducting bank charges.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Number of vacancies

The RRBs are conducting this recruitment drive to fill 8,113 graduate-level positions. These include 1,736 openings for Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor, 994 for Station Master, 3,144 for Goods Train Manager, 1,507 for Junior Account Assistant-cum-Typist, and 732 for Senior Clerk-cum-Typist posts.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of your regional RRB.

Click on the link that says "RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result" on the homepage.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 result PDF will open.

Search for your roll number in the PDF.

If your roll number is listed, you have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

Download and save the NTPC Graduate Result PDF for future reference.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Registration number

Marks scored (raw score)

Rank

Normalised marks

Qualification status

Region/zone

Cut-off marks

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in three shifts. The paper had 100 questions, each carrying one mark, and a negative marking of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer. Candidates who clear CBT 1 will be eligible for CBT 2, which will have multiple-choice questions and a duration of 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates). After CBT 2, the selection process will include Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test (if applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.