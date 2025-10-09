RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 Released At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets Here
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: The RRB issued the NTPC CBT-2 exam city slips on October 3 to help candidates plan their travel arrangements in advance before the hall tickets are released. To download the hall tickets, candidates must use their registration number and password, details below.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) CBT-2 examination today, October 8. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the recruitment exam can now download their admit cards from the official RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in, as well as from the regional websites of the respective boards.
Prior to this, on October 3, the RRB issued the NTPC CBT-2 exam city slips. These slips are provided in advance to help candidates make necessary travel arrangements and plan their commute to the exam centres well ahead of time. The admit cards serve as the mandatory entry document for the exam, and candidates must carry them to the examination hall. To download the hall tickets, candidates need to log in using their registration number and password, ensuring they have these credentials ready before accessing the website.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: Steps to download hall tickets here
- Visit the official website of your respective RRB or its regional portal.
- On the homepage, click on the link for the admit card.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.
- You will be redirected to your admit card page.
- Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: No. of vacancies
This recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 8,113 vacancies, including 1,736 for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 for Station Master, 3,144 for Goods Train Manager, 1,507 for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 for Senior Clerk cum Typist. Around 1.21 crore candidates have applied for the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern
The RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam will comprise 120 questions covering topics such as mathematics, general intelligence, reasoning, and general awareness. Candidates will have 90 minutes to complete the paper, with negative marking applicable for incorrect answers. Those who qualify will be called for the next stages of the selection process, which may include a typing skill test or document verification.
