RRB NTPC Exam City Slip 2025 Released At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC Exam City Slip 2025: The Railway Board has officially released the exam city slip for RRB NTPC 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the test, and appear for the CEN 06/2024 Non-Technical Popular categories (Under Graduate) computer based test.

Candidates can download the exam city slip through the official website of RRB of your region or rrbcdg.gov.in. The exam city slip is released before the admit cards so candidates can arrange their accommodation and tickets in advance. However, the full address of the examination centre will be released later in the admit card.

RRB NTPC Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to Download the Slip

Step 1: Go to the official regional website of RRB.

Step 2: You will find the link of city intimation slip on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials carefully, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your RRB NTPC Exam city slip will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the city and download the slip for future reference.

Candidates must note that they don't have to carry this slip with them to the exam centre, only admit card along with the valid ID proof will be required on the exam day.

The computer-based test will take place from August 7 to September 8, 2025. The exam will be of 90 minutes duration and will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions: 40 from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from General Intelligence & Reasoning. A negative marking system will apply, with 1/3 mark deducted for every incorrect answer.

The recruitment process will include multiple stages:

First Stage CBT

Second Stage CBT

Typing Skill Test (where applicable)

Document Verification and Medical Examination

And the final selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit, determined by performance across these stages. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.