RRB NTPC Exam City Slip, Admit Card 2025 To Be OUT Soon At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RRB Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon issue admit cards and exam city slips for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website once available. The exam schedule is yet to be announced. However, the official date and time of release is yet to be confirmed. As per past trends, RRB will release the exam city slip before the admit card, allowing students to plan their travel. Candidates can access the city slip through their respective regional RRB websites. Registration for graduate-level positions took place from September 14 to October 13, 2024, while undergraduate-level registration ran from September 21 to October 20, 2024.

RRB Exam 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of your respective RRB.

Click on the link for 'Download RRB NTPC E-Call Letter' on the homepage.

Enter your user ID (registration number) and password (date of birth).

Your RRB NTPC admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Print a copy and bring it to the exam hall.

Candidates must download their e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-Based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and Document Verification (if applicable) only from the official websites of the respective Railway Recruitment Boards.