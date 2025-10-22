RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 5810 Posts, Apply At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here
The Railway Recruitment Board has officially started the registration process for the recruitment of RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026. Scroll down to check more details.
Trending Photos
RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board has officially started the registration process for the recruitment of RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can now do it through the official website, i.e. rrbapply.gov.in.
Candidates must know that the last date to apply is 20th November, 2024. And last date to pay the application fee for the online application is 22nd November, 2025. The modification window will be available from November 23 to December 2, 2025. Check below for complete details on eligibility, the selection process, and other important information.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv