RRB NTPC Notification 2025: Notification OUT For More Than 8000 Posts At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Application Fees, Steps To Apply Here

RRB NTPC Notification 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Recruitment 2025, with a total of 8,875 vacancies for both graduate and undergraduate candidates. The available positions include Commercial Clerk, Accounts Clerk, Junior Typist, Trains Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Traffic Assistant, and several other roles. There are 5,817 vacancies for graduate-level posts and 3,058 vacancies for candidates who have passed the 12th standard.

RRB NTPC Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be at least 18 years old, with the upper age limit set at 30 years for undergraduate posts and 33 years for graduate posts. Age relaxation is applicable for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwD categories, as well as for female and ex-servicemen candidates, as per the prescribed rules. In addition to the age criteria, candidates must also meet the required physical fitness and typing efficiency standards wherever applicable.

RRB NTPC 2025: Application fees

The application fee for candidates in the General, OBC, and EWS categories is ₹500. For candidates belonging to reserved categories, including SC, ST, PwD, female, and ex-servicemen, the fee is Rs 250.

RRB NTPC 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website of the respective RRB.

Select the link for the NTPC application process.

Complete the registration form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the PDF copy of the submitted application and print it for future reference.

RRB NTPC 2025: Selection process

The selection process will involve computer-based tests (CBTs), and depending on the specific post, candidates may also be required to appear for skill tests, typing tests, or aptitude assessments.

RRB NTPC Jobs 2025: Exam pattern

CBT-1 will be a screening test consisting of 100 questions: 40 on General Awareness, 30 on Mathematics, and 30 on General Intelligence & Reasoning, to be completed in 90 minutes. CBT-2 will be a post-specific test with 120 questions: 50 on General Awareness, 35 on Mathematics, and 35 on General Intelligence & Reasoning, also within 90 minutes. In both CBTs, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.