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RRB NTPC notification 2026: Vacancy out for 3,548 posts, Apply till November 6

RRB NTPC notification 2026: The age limit is 18 to 33 years as on January 1, 2027. Age relaxation applies to eligible categories under the rules.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
RRB NTPC notification 2026: Vacancy out for 3,548 posts, Apply till November 6

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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RRB NTPC notification 2026: Vacancy out for 3,548 posts, Apply till November 6
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