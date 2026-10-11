/RRB NTPC notification 2026: Vacancy out for 3,548 posts, Apply till November 6

RRB NTPC notification 2026: Indian Railways has announced 3,584 graduate-level vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC-Graduate), according to an official statement issued on Sunday. The posts span commercial work, train operations, accounts and administration. The RRB NTPC notification 2026 contains a vacancy breakdown, eligibility rules and updates are on the RRB website: https://rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will fill the posts through a Centralised Employment Notification, CEN No. 06/2026. It covers four categories:
Candidates need a degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification, and must meet the conditions set for each post. The age limit is 18 to 33 years as on January 1, 2027. Age relaxation applies to eligible categories under the rules.
Reservation and age-relaxation benefits apply. Candidates with disabilities who are eligible can get a scribe and compensatory time.
The notification drops the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) for Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist and Senior Clerk cum Typist. Candidates are still expected to have basic computer and typing skills, which will be assessed after they join, the statement said.
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