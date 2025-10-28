RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 3058 Posts At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened online applications for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Recruitment 2025, announcing 3,058 vacancies for candidates who have completed Class 12. The registration process started on October 28, 2025, and will remain active until November 27, 2025, on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. This year’s recruitment drive covers posts such as Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, and Train Clerk. The total number of vacancies has seen a slight dip compared to last year’s 3,445 openings.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Applicants must have completed Class 12 from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks. However, this 50% requirement does not apply to candidates belonging to SC, ST, or PwD categories. For posts involving typing, candidates should possess a minimum typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not older than 30 years as of January 1, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable — up to 5 years for SC/ST candidates and up to 3 years for those belonging to the OBC category.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for RRB NTPC 2025 will consist of two Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by a Typing Skill Test for specific posts.

CBT 1: The exam will be of 90 minutes duration and include 100 questions — 40 from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from Reasoning.

CBT 2: This stage will also last 90 minutes and feature 120 questions — 50 from General Awareness, 35 from Mathematics, and 35 from Reasoning.

Candidates will be shortlisted for CBT 2 in a ratio of 15 times the total vacancies. Those applying for clerical positions will be required to take a typing test after qualifying CBT 2.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website — rrbapply.gov.in.

On the homepage, choose your preferred RRB region.

Click on the link titled “Apply Online for RRB NTPC 2025.”

Register by entering your name, email ID, and mobile number to create login credentials.

Log in and complete the application form by providing personal, educational, and contact details.

Upload your photograph, signature, and relevant certificates in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee online through debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.

Review all the entered information carefully and click on “Submit.”

Save and print the submitted application form for future reference.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 500 for General and OBC candidates, out of which Rs 400 will be refunded after appearing for CBT 1. For SC, ST, women, EWS, and PwD candidates, the fee is Rs 250, and the full amount will be refunded once they attend CBT 1.