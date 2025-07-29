RRB NTPC Result 2025: CBT 1 Graduate Level Scorecard To Be Out Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the results for the RRB NTPC 2025 Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) for graduate-level posts very soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their result by visiting the official website of their respective regional RRBs after the release.

To view the RRB NTPC result and download the scorecard, candidates will need to log in using their registered user ID, password, and the security captcha code that appears on the screen. The results will be available in a PDF format, arranged region-wise. This PDF will contain the roll numbers of all candidates who have passed the CBT 1 exam. It will also include important information regarding the next stage of the selection process for those who have qualified.

RRB NTPC recruitment: Number of vacancies

The RRB NTPC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies. Out of these, 8,113 openings are specifically for graduate-level posts. These roles include:

1,736 positions for Chief Commercial and Ticket Supervisors

994 vacancies for Station Masters

3,144 posts for Goods Train Managers

1,507 openings for Junior Accounts Assistants and Typists

732 positions for Senior Clerks and Typists

RRB NTPC recruitment: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of your respective RRB region.

Step 2: You will find the link titled "RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: The result PDF for CBT 1 will open on your screen.

Step 4: Use the shortcut key- CTRL + F to find your roll number in the list.

Step 5: If your roll number appears, it means you have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

Step 6: Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the NTPC Undergraduate (UG) examination from August 7 to September 8, 2025. The test will evaluate candidates’ abilities in three key areas: General Awareness, Mathematics, and Reasoning.