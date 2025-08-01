RRB NTPC Result 2025: CBT 1 Graduate Level Scorecard To Be Released Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Details Here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to announce the results for the RRB NTPC 2025 Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) conducted for graduate-level posts soon. Once the results are officially released, all the candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results by visiting the official website of their respective regional RRBs.

To access the RRB NTPC result and download the scorecard, candidates will be required to log in to the portal using their registered user ID, password, and the security captcha code that will be displayed on the screen. The RRB NTPC 2025 results will be released in a PDF format, arranged region-wise, and this PDF will include the roll numbers of all candidates who have successfully qualified in the CBT 1 exam. Along with the roll numbers, the result document will also provide important details regarding the next stage of the selection process for the shortlisted candidates. It is important to note that the RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination for graduate-level posts was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025.

RRB NTPC recruitment: Number of vacancies

The RRB NTPC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies. Out of these, 8,113 openings are specifically for graduate-level posts. These roles include:

1,736 positions for Chief Commercial and Ticket Supervisors

994 vacancies for Station Masters

3,144 posts for Goods Train Managers

1,507 openings for Junior Accounts Assistants and Typists

732 positions for Senior Clerks and Typists

RRB NTPC recruitment: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of your respective RRB region.

Step 2: You will find the link titled "RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: The result PDF for CBT 1 will open on your screen.

Step 4: Use the shortcut key- CTRL + F to find your roll number in the list.

Step 5: If your roll number appears, it means you have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

Step 6: Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.