RRB NTPC Result 2025: CBT 1 Result Declared At rrb.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of the RRB NTPC 2025 Undergraduate Examination (CBT-1). The exam was held between June 5 and June 24, 2025. Candidates can access their results on the regional RRB websites, as well as on rrb.gov.in and indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard. The Board will also publish category-wise cutoffs for different posts. The official notice states that, “The candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed herein under have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the 2nd Stage CBT. The candidates have been shortlisted as per the merit in 1st stage CBT duly considering their order of preference for various posts. Candidates who are shortlisted for 2nd Stage CBT availing the reservation benefits of OBC(NCL)/SC/ST/EWS, PwBD and ExSM shall continue to be considered only against OBC(NCL)/SC/ST/EWS, PwBD and ExSM for all subsequent stages of recruitment process."

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Exam pattern

In CBT 1, the minimum qualifying marks are set at 40% for General and Economically Weaker Sections, 30% for OBC and SC, and 25% for ST candidates. The exam comprised 100 questions, each worth one mark. A negative marking scheme applies, with one-third mark deducted for every incorrect response.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Here's how to check

Visit the regional RRB website.

Click on the link titled “RRB NTPC-G 05/2024 Result.”

The CBT 1 result will appear on your screen.

Open the result PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.

If your roll number is listed, you are eligible for the next stage of the selection process.

Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the answer key for the NTPC 2025 exam on September 15. Candidates were allowed to raise objections until September 20. The recruitment drive aims to fill 8,113 vacancies, including 1,736 for Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor, 994 for Station Master, 3,144 for Goods Train Manager, 1,507 for Junior Account Assistant-cum-Typist, and 732 for Senior Clerk-cum-Typist. Nearly 1.21 crore applicants registered for the exam.