Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986470https://zeenews.india.com/education/rrb-ntpc-result-2025-ug-scorecards-to-be-out-soon-at-rrbcdg-gov-in-check-steps-here-2986470.html
NewsEducation
RRB NTPC RESULT 2025

RRB NTPC Result 2025: UG Scorecards To Be Out Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Steps Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the result for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) under graduate examination soon at rrbcdg.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 01:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RRB NTPC Result 2025: UG Scorecards To Be Out Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Steps HereRRB NTPC Result 2025:

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the result for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) under graduate examination soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official regional websites and rrbcdg.gov.in.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death - Will India Hand Her Over To Dhaka?
Milk Capital of the World
‘Milk Capital Of The World’: How A Small City Made This Country A Dairy Giant
Ayni Air Base Tajikistan
India’s Mysterious Exit From Tajikistan: The Secret Story Of Ayni Air Base
bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Case: Verdict A ‘Sham,’ Says Son Of Ousted Bangladesh PM
School Assembly News Headlines
School Assembly News Headlines, Nov 18: Sheikh Hasina Verdict- Other Updates
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar: Another Reality Check For Congress After Mahagathbandhan’s Big Defeat
bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Case: After Court's Death Sentence Verdict, MEA Issues Response
Karnataka
Karnataka: High Command Will Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle, Says Siddaramaiah
Bihar Politics
Wonder For BJP, Blunder For RJD: Why ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’ Promise Failed
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: NIA Arrests Another Aide, Accused Of Providing Technical Support