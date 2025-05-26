RRB NTPC Revised Exam Date 2025 Released At rrbapply.gov.in, Admit Cards On June 1- Check Details Here

RRB NTPC Revised Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the revised schedule for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 recruitment exam. As per the latest notification, the first phase of the Graduate Level Computer Based Test (CBT) will now be held from June 5 to 24, 2025. Initially planned for 15 days, the exam duration has been extended by one day.

The admit cards will be released on June 1, 2025, four days before the exam begins. Candidates can download their admit card, exam city slip, e-call letter, and travel authority (if applicable) from the official website of their respective regional RRBs. To access these documents, candidates must log in using their user ID, password, and captcha code.

RRB NTPC 2025: Important dates

Exam Dates: June 5 to June 24, 2025 Admit Card Release: June 1, 2025

RRB NTPC Revised Exam Date 2025: Total vacancies

This year, the RRB NTPC 2025 exam has received an overwhelming response, with over 1.21 crore applications submitted for more than 1.19 lakh vacancies across graduate and undergraduate categories. The recruitment drive includes various posts such as Station Master, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Senior Clerk, among others. The exam schedule for undergraduate-level posts will be announced separately at a later date.

RRB NTPC Revised Exam Date 2025: Steps to download hall tickets here

Step 1: Go to the official website of your chosen RRB region

Step 2: Click on the link for “RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025” available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Your RRB NTPC 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

RRB NTPC Revised Exam Date 2025: Exam pattern and selection process

The RRB NTPC 2025 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) covering General Awareness, Reasoning, and Mathematics. The exam duration is 90 minutes, with an additional 30 minutes provided for PwBD candidates. It’s important to note that one-third of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Candidates who qualify this stage will move on to the next phase, which will be either a Typing Skill Test or a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBT 2), based on the post they have applied for. This will be followed by Document Verification and a Medical Examination. The final selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit, determined by the candidate’s overall performance across all stages.