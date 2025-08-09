RRB NTPC UG 2025 Exam Schedule Released At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Details Here

RRB NTPC UG Exam Dates 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the schedule for the Non Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination for the year 2025. All the candidates who are going to apply for various undergraduate posts can now check the detailed exam schedule on the official website, i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC UG Exam Dates 2025: Important Dates

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for 2025 will be held over a span of 19 days, from 7th August to 9th September, 2025. The scheduled exam dates are 7th, 8th, 11th to 14th, 18th to 22nd, 28th, and 29th August, as well as 1st to 4th, 8th, and 9th September. This phased schedule has been planned to efficiently manage the large number of candidates appearing for the recruitment process.

RRB NTPC UG Exam Dates 2025: Exam Pattern

The first stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will consist of 100 objective-type questions that will need to be completed within 90 minutes. The paper will be divided into three sections: General Awareness with 40 questions, Mathematics with 30 questions, and General Intelligence and Reasoning with 30 questions. Serving as a screening stage, this test will feature questions set in line with the educational qualifications specified for the advertised posts.

RRB NTPC UG Exam Dates 2025: Selections Stages

After clearing the first stage of the CBT, shortlisted candidates will advance to the second stage of the test for further assessment. For certain posts, applicants may additionally need to undergo a Typing Skill Test. The final selection will be based on the successful completion of all subsequent steps, including document verification and medical examination. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.