RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Closes Today At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards will close the objections window for the candidates to challenge the provisional answer key today, i.e. 20th September, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the non-technical popular categories (Undergraduate) examinations can download their answer key and raise the objections against the answer key if they wish through the official regional websites of RRB.

The RRB released the provisional answer key for NTPC UG on 15th September, 2025. Candidates must know that they have time to raise objections till 11:55 PM today. The board also released the questions and candidates’ response along with the answer key.

Candidates will have to pay the amount of Rs. 50 plus applicable Bank Service charges per question and this amount is non-refundable if objection is not found correct but if it’s correct then the amount will be refunded in the bank account. The payment can be made via Rupay Cards/ Credit Cards, UPI or Net Banking.

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: Steps to Raise Objection

Step 1: Go to the official website- rrbcdg.gov.in or official regional website.

Step 2: You will find the link of RRB NTPC UG Answer Key on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Select the questions you want to raise objections for.

Step 7: Submit all the valid proofs along with the objection and pay the fee.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future use.

The RRB NTPC UG exam took place on 7th, 8th, 11th, 12th, 13th 14th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 28th, 29th August and 1st, 2nd, 3r, 4th, 8th and 9th September, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.