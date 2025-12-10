RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Expected Today At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the city intimation slip for the Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 for non technical popular categories for undergraduate posts will be able to download the exam city slip through the official website, i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in.

