RRB NTPC UG exam date 2026 Out: CBT-1 starts from May 7 – Check full schedule here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced important details for the NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT-1 Exam 2026. Candidates preparing for this exam should clearly understand the exam schedule, pattern, and guidelines to avoid any confusion.

What is the Exam Date for RRB NTPC 2026?

The RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 exam will be conducted from May 7 to June 21, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

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The exam will be held on multiple days, including:

May 7, 8, 9 and June 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2026.

The exam will take place in different shifts

It will be conducted at various centres across the country

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,058 vacancies

Admit Card & City Intimation Details

The exam city intimation slip will be released around 10 days before the exam

This will help candidates know their exam city in advance

The admit card will be released 3–4 days before the exam

Candidates can download both from the official RRB websites

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam Pattern

The CBT-1 exam will be easy to understand in structure:

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 100

Time Duration: 90 minutes

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Section-wise Distribution:

General Awareness: 40 questions (40 marks)

Mathematics: 30 questions (30 marks)

General Intelligence & Reasoning: 30 questions (30 marks)

Each question carries 1 mark.

Negative Marking Rule

Candidates should be careful while answering:

1/3 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer

No negative marking for unanswered questions

So, avoid guessing too much and answer wisely.

Important Guidelines for Candidates

RRB has issued strict instructions that must be followed:

Aadhaar-based biometric verification will be done at the exam centre

Candidates must carry their original Aadhaar card or e-verified Aadhaar

Entry will not be allowed without proper verification

Important Tips:

Complete Aadhaar authentication before the exam

Keep Aadhaar in unlocked mode at the time of reporting

Reach the exam centre on time with all required documents

Stay Updated

Candidates should regularly check the official RRB websites for updates related to:

Admit cards

Exam instructions

Important notices

Recruitment updates

Missing any update may create problems on exam day.

The RRB NTPC Exam 2026 is a great opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs. Understanding the exam date, pattern, and rules in advance will help you stay prepared and confident. Make sure to follow all guidelines carefully, especially Aadhaar verification, to avoid any last-minute issues. Prepare well and give your best in the exam.