RRB NTPC UG exam date 2026 Out: CBT-1 starts from May 7 – Check full schedule here
RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 CBT-1 will be conducted from May 7 to June 21 for 3,058 vacancies. Candidates should check the full schedule, exam pattern, and important guidelines to stay prepared.
- The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced important details for the NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT-1 Exam 2026.
- Candidates preparing for this exam should clearly understand the exam schedule, pattern, and guidelines to avoid any confusion.
- The RRB NTPC Exam 2026 is a great opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs.
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The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced important details for the NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT-1 Exam 2026. Candidates preparing for this exam should clearly understand the exam schedule, pattern, and guidelines to avoid any confusion.
What is the Exam Date for RRB NTPC 2026?
The RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 exam will be conducted from May 7 to June 21, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
The exam will be held on multiple days, including:
May 7, 8, 9 and June 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2026.
The exam will take place in different shifts
It will be conducted at various centres across the country
This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,058 vacancies
Admit Card & City Intimation Details
The exam city intimation slip will be released around 10 days before the exam
This will help candidates know their exam city in advance
The admit card will be released 3–4 days before the exam
Candidates can download both from the official RRB websites
RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam Pattern
The CBT-1 exam will be easy to understand in structure:
Total Questions: 100
Total Marks: 100
Time Duration: 90 minutes
Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Section-wise Distribution:
General Awareness: 40 questions (40 marks)
Mathematics: 30 questions (30 marks)
General Intelligence & Reasoning: 30 questions (30 marks)
Each question carries 1 mark.
Negative Marking Rule
Candidates should be careful while answering:
1/3 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer
No negative marking for unanswered questions
So, avoid guessing too much and answer wisely.
Important Guidelines for Candidates
RRB has issued strict instructions that must be followed:
Aadhaar-based biometric verification will be done at the exam centre
Candidates must carry their original Aadhaar card or e-verified Aadhaar
Entry will not be allowed without proper verification
Important Tips:
Complete Aadhaar authentication before the exam
Keep Aadhaar in unlocked mode at the time of reporting
Reach the exam centre on time with all required documents
Stay Updated
Candidates should regularly check the official RRB websites for updates related to:
Admit cards
Exam instructions
Important notices
Recruitment updates
Missing any update may create problems on exam day.
The RRB NTPC Exam 2026 is a great opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs. Understanding the exam date, pattern, and rules in advance will help you stay prepared and confident. Make sure to follow all guidelines carefully, especially Aadhaar verification, to avoid any last-minute issues. Prepare well and give your best in the exam.
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