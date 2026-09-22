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RRB NTPC UG recruitment 2026: Notification out for 1,688 posts; Apply from October 15

The Railway Recruitment Boards have made it clear that the detailed CEN 07/2026 carrying the final word on eligibility, post-wise qualifications, medical standards and the full selection process is yet to be published. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 11:28 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
RRB NTPC UG recruitment 2026: Notification out for 1,688 posts; Apply from October 15

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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