/RRB NTPC UG recruitment 2026: Notification out for 1,688 posts; Apply from October 15

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Recruitment notification 2026, opening up 1,688 vacancies across various Non-Technical Popular Categories posts.
It's worth noting that this is only an indicative notice at this stage. The Railway Recruitment Boards have made it clear that the detailed CEN 07/2026 carrying the final word on eligibility, post-wise qualifications, medical standards and the full selection process is yet to be published. Candidates shouldn't assume that eligibility criteria from an earlier NTPC cycle will simply carry over this time around.
Candidates must know that applications will be accepted only in online mode, through the common RRB portal at rrbapply.gov.in.
Candidates are being advised to avoid falling for agents or unofficial sources promising shortcuts or early access all updates should be tracked directly on the official RRB website.
The selection process is expected to broadly follow the pattern of earlier NTPC cycles, involving CBT 1, CBT 2, a typing skill test for applicable posts, document verification and a medical examination, though the exact stages will be confirmed once the detailed CEN is out.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.